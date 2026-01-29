Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What makes this cruiser so popular to masses

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the most popular 350 cc cruiser motorcycles in India. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes wearing a cruiser guise and it carries the legacy of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Eve if it is not as popular as the Classic 350, the Meteor 350 has its own set of takers and distinct charm. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced between ₹197,762 and ₹218,882 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants.

Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350 back in 2023, as motorcycle manufacturer's new-age cruiser in the 350 cc category, replacing the older Thunderbird series. This comes as a lightweight and easy cruiser for the beginners. Interestingly, even if it comes with a cruiser styling, which is more suitable for relaxed highway riding, the Meteor 350 is equally suitable to ride in city traffic.

If you like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and planning to buy this bike, here are the key facts that make this cruiser so popular to masses.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Appealing design Royal Enfield Meteor 350's key USP is the design. The cruiser styling featuring a long, low-stance, wide handlebars, and a laid-back seat. The retro-themed cruiser styling, with a round-headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and sculpted bodywork lend it a classy yet contemporary appearance. Other design elements including vibrant colours, metallic paint, chrome highlights enhance its visual appeal, as well as give it a strong road presence.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Classic feel blends with modern features While the Meteor 350 carries the classic Royal Enfield design, it also comes packing a host of modern features. The Meteor 350 gets tripper navigation, offering turn-by-turn GPS directions via a small digital display. The analogue-digital speedometer combines retro styling with modern readability, while also enhance the premium quotient of the motorcycle. The Meteor 350 sports LED lighting package, which includes LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators enhancing the visibility for the rider as well as fellow road users. It sports dual-channel ABS as an optional feature, enhancing riding safety during sudden braking.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Comfortable riding experience A key strength of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the riding comfort it offers. The motorcycle gets a capable suspension setup that can absorb shocks from potholes, bumps and rough roads with ease. Paired with that, the upright riding position, wide handlebars, and low seat height make it ideal for long rides without tiring the rider. The pillion seat is also wide and cushioned, making it comfortable for the passenger.