Royal Enfield new Meteor 350: What to expect in terms of price, features, design

Royal Enfield will be launching the new Meteor 350 on 6 November. The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer is planning to unveil the new 350cc bike to counter the likes of Honda’s new H’Ness C350. The new bike will also feature some modern looking elements to compete in the segment.

Royal Enfiled has been tight-lipped regarding the launch of the new bike prior leaks and rumours have leaked critical aspects of the upcoming bike, including the price and even colour options.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Royal Enfield launch event:

The new bike will be replacing the Thunderbird 350X which also introduced bright solid colour themes in the RE line-up.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. Going by the leaks, the new engine on the bike is expected to churn 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque. The new engine will be tweaked to produce more power in comparison to the UCE Thunderbird 350 which made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque.

In terms of variants, the bike is expected to launch in three variants. The entry-level variant is expected to be called Fireball, according to the leaked brochure. The more expensive variants will be called Stellar and Supernova. The brochure suggests that the Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

The pricing of the new bike is expected to range from ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Meteor 350 will sport a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity. In the instrument console the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit. Digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

The bike will have circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, raised handlebar, etc.

