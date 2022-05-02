Royal Enfield partners Alpinestars for riding apparel collection. Price, features

The range also includes 3 gloves, all of which are CE certified to level 1 EN13594:2015, KP and have been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others. The line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in any weather and the versatility to traverse both on and off-road conditions.