Royal Enfield partners Alpinestars for riding apparel collection. Price, features

Royal Enfield partners Alpinestars for riding apparel collection. Price, features1 min read . 05:21 PM IST
- The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety
Royal Enfield and Italian riding gear brand, Alpinestars, have collaborated to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance. Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is a leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear. The brand is worn by many racing athletes from Formula 1, NASCAR, AMA and World Motocross and MotoGP.
The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures. Royal Enfield with the Alpinestars is ready to further strengthen its riding gear portfolio and make high performance gear accessible to all.
The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, claims company. All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour.
Additionally, the products also come with Alpinestars' patented Drystar technology. The Drystar membrane makes the gear waterproof, yet breathable and allows riders to endure all-weather conditions while keeping the rider dry and comfortable.
The range also includes 3 gloves, all of which are CE certified to level 1 EN13594:2015, KP and have been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others. The line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in any weather and the versatility to traverse both on and off-road conditions.
The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield’s official website (store.royalenfield.com) at a price point of ₹5,200 and goes up to ₹18,900.