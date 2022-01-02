Royal Enfield posts 7% rise in wholesales in December 2021

Royal Enfield posts 7% rise in wholesales in December 20211 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- Domestic sales last month stood at 65,187 units, marginally lower than 65,492 units in December 2020
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Saturday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December.
The company had reported sales of 68,995 units in the same month of 2020.
Last month, exports rose to 8,552 units from 3,503 units in December 2020.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
