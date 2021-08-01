Royal Enfield posts sale of 44,038 units in July, up by 9% from last year

Royal Enfield posts sale of 44,038 units in July, up by 9% from last year1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- In the domestic market, the Chennai-based bike manufacturer has reported sales of 39,290 units, 4% higher than the 37,925 units recorded in July 2020
Royal Enfield has posted sale of 44,038 motorcycles in the month of July, against the sales of 40,334 motorcycles for the same month last year.
In terms of sales in the domestic market, the Chennai-based bike manufacturer has reported sale of 39,290 units 4% higher from 37,925 units recorded in July 2020.
Royal Enfield exported 4,748 units in July 2021, compared to 2,409 units exported in July 2020. The company recorded a growth of 97%.
