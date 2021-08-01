Royal Enfield posts sale of 44,038 units in July, up by 9% from last year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Enfield has posted sale of 44,038 motorcycles in the month of July, against the sales of 40,334 motorcycles for the same month last year.

In terms of sales in the domestic market, the Chennai-based bike manufacturer has reported sale of 39,290 units 4% higher from 37,925 units recorded in July 2020.

View Full Image Royal Enfield sales record for the month of July Click on the image to enlarge

Royal Enfield exported 4,748 units in July 2021, compared to 2,409 units exported in July 2020. The company recorded a growth of 97%.