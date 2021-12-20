Royal Enfield on Monday recalled 26,300 units of Classic 350 produced between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021 due to a potential brake issue as a "precautionary measure".

Royal Enfield today informed the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer's Association ( SIAM) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions. The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021," said the company in a statement to the above-mentioned institutions.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period.

Royal Enfield customers can also visit the official Royal Enfield website, reach out to their local RE workshop, or call 1800210007 to check.

"At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers," the company said.

