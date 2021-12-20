Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 units of Classic 350 due to potential brake issue

"Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions. The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021," said the company in a statement to the above-mentioned institutions.

