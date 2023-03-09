Royal Enfield recalls nearly 5,000 units of Himalayan: Do you need to worry?2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- Royal Enfield notification said that the salt used to treat roads in the winter in the country can corrode the brake calipers, “causing a decrease or total loss of brake function”.
Royal Enfield has recalled units of its Himalayan motorbike in the US produced between 2017 to 2021. In an official communication with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that it has issued a recall of 4,891 units of Royal Enfield Himalayan due to “loss of brake function from caliper corrosion".
