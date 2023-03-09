Royal Enfield has recalled units of its Himalayan motorbike in the US produced between 2017 to 2021. In an official communication with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that it has issued a recall of 4,891 units of Royal Enfield Himalayan due to “loss of brake function from caliper corrosion".

The affected models were manufactured between March 1, 2017 to February 28, 2021. The notification said that the salt used to treat roads in the winter in the country can corrode the brake calipers, “causing a decrease or total loss of brake function". The company, therefore, has announced a voluntary recall to replace the front and rear brake calipers of the impacted motorcycles.

Brembo – the supplier of the brake calipers on the Royal Enfield Himalayan along with the company's braking component suppliers Bosch for ABS helped deduce the issue. The company received the feedback in the UK market but has currently extended to the US. It could also be extended to other markets including the UK, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

The company says that the issue may lead to unusual noise while applying brakes. It can also cause a burning smell near the calipers. Users may also find it difficult to push Royal Enfield Himalayan manually.

For those unaware, this is not the first time Royal Enfield has recalled its bikes. In 2020, the company recalled more than 15,000 units of the Royal Enfield 650 twins and Royal Enfield Himalayan. A similar issue was cited then. The 2020 recall was carried out in the UK, Europe and South Korea.

Readers must note that the Royal Enfield Himalayan models in India are not impacted by the latest recall.

Meanwhile, the company may bring an updated Royal Enfield 650 Twins motorbike with changes like alloy wheels, new engine and LED lightning in India soon. The motorcycle is said to come equipped with an updated engine in compliance with India’s stricter OBD-2 emission norms, coming into effect on April 1.