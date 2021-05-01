Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has witnessed a decline in sales in the month of April. The dominant brand in the mid-sized bike segment sold a total of 53,298 new units in the month of April. In comparison to the month of March, the company witnessed a drop of 19% amounting to a difference of 12,760 units. In March, the company sold a total of 66,058 units.

The company's domestic sales stood at 48,789 units, down 19% from 60,173 units in March. Exports stood at 4,509 units last month as compared to 5,885 units in March, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The drop in sales coincides with the severe second wave of Covid-19 in the country, that has created another lockdown-like situation in many urban centres of the nation including the national capital Delhi and even the financial capital Mumbai. The nation has been breaking last year's records in terms of both new Covid-19 cases and the fatalities linked to the disease.

The top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also registered a massive dip in sales. On Saturday, the company claimed that it has sold 3,72,285 units last month, down by 35% from 5,76,957 units dispatched in March this year.

The company said sales in April were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19. The sales numbers of April 2021 were not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2020), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19, it added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.