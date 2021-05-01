Royal Enfield records 19% dip in sales for the month of April

Royal Enfield records 19% dip in sales for the month of April1 min read . 10:39 PM IST
In comparison to the month of March, the company witnessed a drop of 19% amounting to a difference of 12,760 units
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In comparison to the month of March, the company witnessed a drop of 19% amounting to a difference of 12,760 units
Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has witnessed a decline in sales in the month of April. The dominant brand in the mid-sized bike segment sold a total of 53,298 new units in the month of April. In comparison to the month of March, the company witnessed a drop of 19% amounting to a difference of 12,760 units. In March, the company sold a total of 66,058 units.
Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has witnessed a decline in sales in the month of April. The dominant brand in the mid-sized bike segment sold a total of 53,298 new units in the month of April. In comparison to the month of March, the company witnessed a drop of 19% amounting to a difference of 12,760 units. In March, the company sold a total of 66,058 units.
The company's domestic sales stood at 48,789 units, down 19% from 60,173 units in March. Exports stood at 4,509 units last month as compared to 5,885 units in March, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
The company's domestic sales stood at 48,789 units, down 19% from 60,173 units in March. Exports stood at 4,509 units last month as compared to 5,885 units in March, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
The drop in sales coincides with the severe second wave of Covid-19 in the country, that has created another lockdown-like situation in many urban centres of the nation including the national capital Delhi and even the financial capital Mumbai. The nation has been breaking last year's records in terms of both new Covid-19 cases and the fatalities linked to the disease.
The top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also registered a massive dip in sales. On Saturday, the company claimed that it has sold 3,72,285 units last month, down by 35% from 5,76,957 units dispatched in March this year.
The company said sales in April were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19. The sales numbers of April 2021 were not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2020), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19, it added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.