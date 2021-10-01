Royal Enfield posted sales of 33,529 motorcycles in the month of September, despite the global semiconductor shortage situation, as against 60,331 in September 2020.

The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and the recent lockdown in certain source markets have impacted volumes for September. The situation improved towards the end of September, and the availability of parts is expected to start scaling up from Q3 FY2022.

In September 2021, the company sold 27,233 units in the domestic market. In comparison, Royal Enfield sold 56,200 units in September 2020. The company registered decline of 52%.

In terms of exports, the Chennai-based bike manufacturer registered sales of 6,296 units up from 4,131 last year in September. The company registered a growth of 52% in exports

Royal Enfield recently launched the new Classic 350 which introduces massive changes, compared to the previous version. The new version of the bike is expected to enhance the sale numbers for the bike manufacturer in the month of October. The festive season cheer is also expected to further push the demand.

