Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Royal Enfield registers drop of around 44% in September sales

Royal Enfield registers drop of around 44% in September sales

Premium
The situation improved for Royal Enfield towards the end of September
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and the recent lockdown in certain source markets has impacted volumes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Royal Enfield posted sales of 33,529 motorcycles in the month of September, despite the global semiconductor shortage situation, as against 60,331 in September 2020.

Royal Enfield posted sales of 33,529 motorcycles in the month of September, despite the global semiconductor shortage situation, as against 60,331 in September 2020.

The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and the recent lockdown in certain source markets have impacted volumes for September. The situation improved towards the end of September, and the availability of parts is expected to start scaling up from Q3 FY2022.

The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips and the recent lockdown in certain source markets have impacted volumes for September. The situation improved towards the end of September, and the availability of parts is expected to start scaling up from Q3 FY2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In September 2021, the company sold 27,233 units in the domestic market. In comparison, Royal Enfield sold 56,200 units in September 2020. The company registered decline of 52%. 

In terms of exports, the Chennai-based bike manufacturer registered sales of 6,296 units up from 4,131 last year in September. The company registered a growth of 52% in exports

Royal Enfield recently launched the new Classic 350 which introduces massive changes, compared to the previous version. The new version of the bike is expected to enhance the sale numbers for the bike manufacturer in the month of October. The festive season cheer is also expected to further push the demand. 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tata Punch micro SUV new feature teased by Tata Motors. ...

Premium

Hyundai faces chip shortage woes as sales dip 24% in Se ...

Premium

Tata Motors sees continued impact of chip shortage, tot ...

Premium

Nissan Magnite SUV pushes company's YoY sales growth to ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!