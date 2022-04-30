Semiconductor shortages are still bothering the automotive world as they struggle with pending deliveries leading to price rise and absence of key features. Latest news came out of Royal Enfield base. The Chennai-based two wheeler manufacturer has decided to remove the standard feature of Tripper Navigation from Meteor 350 and Himalayan.

The Tripper Navigation will now under the company’s MiY in which you can choose it as an option. The removal of tripper navigation has led to a price cut of ₹5,000 on both the motorcycles. The feature was earlier offered as standard on both Meteor 350 and Himalayan bikes.

The tripper navigation is also available on Classic 350 and the newly launched Scram 411 but as an accessory. The semiconductor shortage has been the prime reason behind this move. We have earlier noticed that some car manufacturers removing OVRM due to chipset crisis.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield has also revised the booking amount by ₹10,000. Now the booking price for the Royal Enfield bikes will be ₹20,000. It will be effective starting May 1, 2022.