Mid-sized bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield has posted a sale of 27,294 motorcycles in the month of May. The Chennai-based manufacturer has reported a dip in sales compared to its previous month's sales. The company recorded sales of 53,298 units in April this year, registering a dip of 49%.

Owing to the first wave of Covid-19, Royal Enfield had recorded sales of 19,113 motorcycles for the month of May. Both May 2020 and May 2021 were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown and strict restrictions across the country.

In a statement released by the company, the bike manufacturer claimed that production activity at Royal Enfield plants in Chennai, and retail networks across the country were impacted due to local lockdowns. The sales are expected pick up again as states and cities are re-opening in light of lower Covid-19 cases.

Royal Enfield recently started operations in Singapore by setting up a new flagship store in the city's Ubi Road. The new Royal Enfield Singapore store showcases the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the RE Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, and the Classic.Royal Enfield now has operations across the South East Asian region, in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia and now Singapore.

Eicher Motors’ Q4 results

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles reported its highest ever quarterly revenue for the January-March period as sales exceeded 2,00,000 units on good rural and urban demand. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,940 crore, up 33% year-on-year

