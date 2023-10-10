comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 10 2023 13:32:23
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 629.35 1.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.95 0.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.7 0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.45 0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.2 1.57%
Business News/ Auto News / Royal Enfield reveals much anticipated Himalayan 452 Adventure Motorcycle with sleeker design; launch expected soon
Back Back

Royal Enfield reveals much anticipated Himalayan 452 Adventure Motorcycle with sleeker design; launch expected soon

 Livemint

Anticipated to be priced at ₹2.80 lakh, the Himalayan 452 will compete with rivals like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.

Royal Enfield has kept the pricing details of the forthcoming Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle under wraps. (Royal Enfield)Premium
Royal Enfield has kept the pricing details of the forthcoming Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle under wraps. (Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has officially unveiled its highly anticipated purpose-built adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 452, following months of speculation. This new model represents a step up from the previously introduced Himalayan 411 in 2016. Enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of this exciting adventure bike in November this year.

The Himalayan 452 boasts several subtle yet noteworthy updates when compared to its predecessor, the Himalayan 411. Notable changes include a slimmer yet more substantial fuel tank, revamped fenders, and a divided seat arrangement. The bike proudly showcases the Himalayan branding on the front mudguard, with Himalayan graphics adorning the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender. Additionally, an upward-sloping single exhaust with a chrome panel is visible in the images.

Moreover, the forthcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 also presents a sleeker design compared to its predecessor. The released image from the motorcycle manufacturer reveals that the new Himalayan features USD front forks with protective fork covers and rides on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels fitted with off-road tires.

Speaking of the engine capabilities, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be driven by a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering approximately 40 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of around 45 Nm. Anticipated to have a curb weight of approximately 210 kg, this adventure motorcycle from Royal Enfield features an analog-digital instrument cluster with a TFT display that provides turn-by-turn navigation information, as teased by the motorcycle brand.

Royal Enfield has kept the pricing details of the forthcoming Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle under wraps. However, it is anticipated to be priced at approximately 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Once released, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will enter the competitive arena, facing off against rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure, and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App