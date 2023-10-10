Royal Enfield has officially unveiled its highly anticipated purpose-built adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 452, following months of speculation. This new model represents a step up from the previously introduced Himalayan 411 in 2016. Enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of this exciting adventure bike in November this year.

The Himalayan 452 boasts several subtle yet noteworthy updates when compared to its predecessor, the Himalayan 411. Notable changes include a slimmer yet more substantial fuel tank, revamped fenders, and a divided seat arrangement. The bike proudly showcases the Himalayan branding on the front mudguard, with Himalayan graphics adorning the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender. Additionally, an upward-sloping single exhaust with a chrome panel is visible in the images.

Moreover, the forthcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 also presents a sleeker design compared to its predecessor. The released image from the motorcycle manufacturer reveals that the new Himalayan features USD front forks with protective fork covers and rides on 21-inch multi-spoke wheels fitted with off-road tires.

Speaking of the engine capabilities, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be driven by a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering approximately 40 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of around 45 Nm. Anticipated to have a curb weight of approximately 210 kg, this adventure motorcycle from Royal Enfield features an analog-digital instrument cluster with a TFT display that provides turn-by-turn navigation information, as teased by the motorcycle brand.

Royal Enfield has kept the pricing details of the forthcoming Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle under wraps. However, it is anticipated to be priced at approximately ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Once released, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will enter the competitive arena, facing off against rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure, and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

