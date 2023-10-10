Royal Enfield reveals much anticipated Himalayan 452 Adventure Motorcycle with sleeker design; launch expected soon
Anticipated to be priced at ₹2.80 lakh, the Himalayan 452 will compete with rivals like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.
Royal Enfield has officially unveiled its highly anticipated purpose-built adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 452, following months of speculation. This new model represents a step up from the previously introduced Himalayan 411 in 2016. Enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of this exciting adventure bike in November this year.