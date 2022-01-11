Royal Enfield has revised the price of its selected flagship models in India. The global supply chain, rising input costs and inflated bills of raw materials are to be blamed for this hike in prices. Royal Enfield models like the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Himalayan motorcycles are being included under the new price category that happens to the most-selling motorcycles for the Chennai-based company. However, the prices of Interceptor, Continental GT and Bullet remain unchanged.

All the bikes in the Royal Enfield Himalayan range have received price hikes of more than ₹4,000. The silver and grey Himalayan price will now start at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) while the black and green Himalayan will come at an increased price of ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic 350 range of bikes have received a price hike ranging between ₹2,872 and ₹3,332 depending on the variants. The entry-level Redditch Classic 350 will now cost ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-spec Chrome Classic 350 will cost ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball range has been increased by ₹2,511. The price of these bikes now start at ₹2.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Stellar range of bikes in the Meteor 350 lineup has received a hike of ₹2.601 on each variant. The price of the Stellar range of Meteor 350 now start at ₹2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Supernova, the top-spec model in the Meteor 350 lineup, has received the biggest hike. After an increase of ₹2,752 per variant, the price of this range now starts from ₹2.17 lakh and go up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

