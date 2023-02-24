Royal Enfield's Interceptor, Continental GT 650 get a makeover with alloy wheels

Royal Enfield has recently revealed the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Europe, with plans for an India launch. The brand has named them as the "blacked-out" variants, which not only come with new colour options but also boast upgraded features and alloy wheels.

Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received updates to their features, including a new LED headlamp borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, as well as updated switchgear. In fact, this switchgear is the same as that found on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Reborn, and Meteor 350.

Additionally, a useful USB port has been added for riders to charge their mobile devices. The updated motorcycles also come with fresh liveries, including two new colour options for the Interceptor 650 - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, and Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey for the Continental GT 650. The blacked-out design elements such as engine casing, engine head, and exhaust pipes give the bikes a stylish edge.

The most significant upgrade made by the brand is the inclusion of alloy wheels, a feature that customers have been requesting since the 650 Twins' initial launch. Previously, the motorcycles only came with spoked rims and tube-type tyres, making it challenging to repair punctures.

Moreover, the updated motorcycle is expected to launch in the Indian market and comply with OBD2 standards. It will retain the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox will remain a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

To recall, Royal Enfield has recently commenced the deliveries of its most popular Super Meteor 650 in India. The flagship cruiser bike is manufactured in Chennai and is offered in three variants Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The prices of these models are ₹3.5 lakh, ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.79 lakh respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on 650cc platform. It gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.