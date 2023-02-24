Royal Enfield's Interceptor, Continental GT 650 get a makeover with alloy wheels
- Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received updates to their features, including a new LED headlamp borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, as well as updated switchgear. In fact, this switchgear is the same as that found on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Reborn, and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield has recently revealed the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Europe, with plans for an India launch. The brand has named them as the "blacked-out" variants, which not only come with new colour options but also boast upgraded features and alloy wheels.
