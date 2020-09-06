Royal Enfield’s new Meteor 350 engine specifications leaked: Details here

Indian bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield is gearing up for another major launch in India. The company will be unveiling the Meteor 350 which will act as a replacement for Thunderbird 350X. The new bike has been leaked in various pictures and a recent leak even leaked the specific variants that the bike will be launched in. Now, with the latest leak, we know more about the upcoming bike’s powertrain.

The Meteor will feature a new 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine, according to a report by HT Auto, will deliver 20.2 bhp of power and will churn out a peak torque of 27Nm. The leaked document that describes the engine claims that the new bike will use a long-stroke engine which will be able to put out more torque on lower rpm. The leaked document also claims that the gearbox will be smooth and feature a light clutch.

The Meteor will feature a new 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine, according to a report by HT Auto, will deliver 20.2 bhp of power and will churn out a peak torque of 27Nm. The leaked document that describes the engine claims that the new bike will use a long-stroke engine which will be able to put out more torque on lower rpm. The leaked document also claims that the gearbox will be smooth and feature a light clutch.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in three different variants. The base variant will be called Fireball, followed by Stellar and finally the top model Supernova. The differences in the three variants will be cosmetic. Tripper Navigation, a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system, will be one of the features that will be standard across all three variants.

The base variant will come with two colour options. A red and yellow colour. It will get decals instead of 3D badges. There will be less use of chrome on this variant. The Stellar variant will get a chrome exhaust system along with a pillion back-rest which will be absent on the base version. Stellar parts will be body-coloured. The Supernova will feature a windscreen and will get dual-tone colour options and machine-finished wheels.

The launch of the bike is expected to happen towards the end of September. However, Royal Enfield is yet to disclose the official date.

