Home >Auto News >Royal Enfield sales drop 5% to 50,144 units in August
A file photo of Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield sales drop 5% to 50,144 units in August

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST PTI

Eicher Motors said its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 5% decline in total sales to 50,144 units in August as against 52,904 units in the same month last year

NEW DELHI : Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 5% decline in total sales to 50,144 units in August.

Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc were at 46,357 units last month as against 44,694 units in August 2019, a rise of 4%, it added.

On the other hand, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were at 3,787 units in August as compared to 8,210 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 54%, the company said.

Total exports last month stood at 2,573 units as against 4,152 units in August 2019, down 38%, it added.

