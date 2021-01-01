Royal Enfield sales increase by 37% in December

Royal Enfield sales increase by 37% in December1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- The bike manufacturer reported a total sales of 68,995
- The company had registered a total sales of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago
The company had registered a total sales of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago.
The company registered an increase in domestic sales as well. Royal Enfield sold 65,492 units, an increment of 35% against 48,489 units in the year-ago month.
The company managed to export 3,503 units in December. Compared to the sale of 1,927 units in 2019. The company registered a growth of 82% in exports.
The company recently introduced the Meteor 350 which replace the Thunderbird line-up. The bike also comes with an all new 350cc engine.
The company has numerous other products lined-up for 2021 which includes a new Classic 350, an updated 650-cc Continental GT and Interceptor 650. The company is also expected to sell a new cruiser which will be powered by the same 650cc twin-cylinder engine.
