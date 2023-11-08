Royal Enfield has unveiled the latest iteration of the Himalayan at EICMA 2023, marking its global debut. Alongside sharing comprehensive details about the new adventure tourer, the company initiated pre-bookings in India for the motorcycle.

Interested customers can now secure their orders for the new Himalayan by paying a token amount of ₹10,000. Deliveries are slated to commence subsequent to the price announcement, scheduled for November 24 at RE Motoverse.

The highly awaited launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a significant milestone for the company this year. It signifies a pivotal shift towards adopting advanced technologies while staying true to the brand's core values. The official launch of the Himalayan 450 is set to take place at the annual RE Motoverse festival in Goa, a gathering that attracts Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts from around the globe. In the past, the company introduced the 650 Twins at Rider Mania and has made it a tradition to showcase something special each year at the event.

Interestingly, the latest Royal Enfield Himalayan introduces several pioneering features for the company, such as a liquid-cooled engine, lighter components like a forged piston, an all-digital console, and a ride-by-wire system. Its power source is the newly engineered Sherpa 450 engine. This single-cylinder engine can produce 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The adventure tourer is built on an entirely new twin-spar platform featuring 43 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Its braking system comprises a 320 mm single front disc and a 270 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Additionally, riders have the ability to deactivate the rear ABS module when venturing off-road.

Equipped with ride-by-wire technology, the bike offers two distinct riding modes: Eco and Performance. Moreover, it boasts a larger 17-litre fuel tank, while the stock seat height has been raised to 825 mm, with an option to increase it further to 845 mm.

The Himalayan 450 is equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels. During its launch in India, it will come with tubed tires, with the plan to introduce tubeless tires after completing the homologation process. The bike features Ceat rubber, co-developed with Royal Enfield, with a 90/90 unit for the front tire and a 140/80 unit for the rear.

Moroever, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be released in three variants: Base, Pass, and Summit, at the time of its launch. It will offer a choice of five color options, with only one color carried over from the previous Himalayan 411.

