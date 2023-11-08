Royal Enfield set to reveal Himalayan 450 prices at EICMA 2023; commences pre-bookings in India
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 introduces several pioneering features for the company, such as a liquid-cooled engine, lighter components, an all-digital console, and a ride-by-wire system.
Royal Enfield has unveiled the latest iteration of the Himalayan at EICMA 2023, marking its global debut. Alongside sharing comprehensive details about the new adventure tourer, the company initiated pre-bookings in India for the motorcycle.
