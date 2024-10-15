Royal Enfield set to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle ahead of EICMA 2024

Royal Enfield is all geared up to make a significant leap into the electric vehicle (EV) market, with plans to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024.

Several media reports indicate that design patents for Royal Enfield’s inaugural electric bike were leaked, leading to speculation about what the upcoming model might look like. It is anticipated that the motorcycle is likely to be a concept vehicle, providing the foundation for a production model expected to hit the market in the next couple of years.

As per a previously leaked patent design, the motorcycle seems to combine a modern classic aesthetic with a distinct retro bobber-style design. According to NDTV, the frame of the bike arches over what appears to be a 'fuel tank,' which is expected to serve as storage space. The battery and motor seem to be integrated, forming a stressed member structure, with the rear wheel powered by a belt drive. While the patent image reveals a single-seat layout, the presence of a saree guard suggests an optional pillion seat could be available.

One of the standout features, as highlighted by NDTV, is the use of a girder fork—a component rarely seen in modern motorcycles but commonly used over a century ago. Additionally, the rear of the bike is likely to feature an aluminium swingarm, along with a monoshock that is discreetly tucked away. Thin tyres, designed to improve rolling efficiency and agility, further hint at the bike’s modern engineering approach, although the final production model may differ from the leaked images.

Internally codenamed 'Electrik01', the electric motorcycle is expected to enter production within the next year or so, with a market launch anticipated in early 2026. While details remain speculative, this new electric offering marks a bold step forward for Royal Enfield as it ventures into the growing electric mobility sector.