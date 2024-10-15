Royal Enfield set to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle ahead of EICMA 2024

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024. Leaked design patents suggest a retro bobber-style concept.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024. Leaked design patents suggest a retro bobber-style concept.
Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024. Leaked design patents suggest a retro bobber-style concept. (REUTERS)

Royal Enfield is all geared up to make a significant leap into the electric vehicle (EV) market, with plans to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024.

Several media reports indicate that design patents for Royal Enfield’s inaugural electric bike were leaked, leading to speculation about what the upcoming model might look like. It is anticipated that the motorcycle is likely to be a concept vehicle, providing the foundation for a production model expected to hit the market in the next couple of years.

Also Read | Royal Enfiled Classic 650’s testing mules spotted: Here’s what to expect

As per a previously leaked patent design, the motorcycle seems to combine a modern classic aesthetic with a distinct retro bobber-style design. According to NDTV, the frame of the bike arches over what appears to be a 'fuel tank,' which is expected to serve as storage space. The battery and motor seem to be integrated, forming a stressed member structure, with the rear wheel powered by a belt drive. While the patent image reveals a single-seat layout, the presence of a saree guard suggests an optional pillion seat could be available.

One of the standout features, as highlighted by NDTV, is the use of a girder fork—a component rarely seen in modern motorcycles but commonly used over a century ago. Additionally, the rear of the bike is likely to feature an aluminium swingarm, along with a monoshock that is discreetly tucked away. Thin tyres, designed to improve rolling efficiency and agility, further hint at the bike’s modern engineering approach, although the final production model may differ from the leaked images.

Internally codenamed 'Electrik01', the electric motorcycle is expected to enter production within the next year or so, with a market launch anticipated in early 2026. While details remain speculative, this new electric offering marks a bold step forward for Royal Enfield as it ventures into the growing electric mobility sector.

Also Read | Upcoming two-wheeler launches in August 2024: Check full list

Motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide will be keenly awaiting November 4, when Royal Enfield officially reveals this exciting addition to its line-up.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsRoyal Enfield set to unveil its first-ever electric motorcycle ahead of EICMA 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.