Royal Enfield set to unveil new-gen Bullet 350 on August 30. All we know so far

On the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market , reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.

As per the media publication, the upcoming Bullet 350 will be equipped with a familiar 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, long-stroke engine. This reliable motor is expected to deliver approximately 19.9 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will utilize a 5-speed gearbox to transfer power to the wheels.

Nevertheless, the engine will undergo retuning to align perfectly with the distinct characteristics of the Bullet. With a reputation for refinement and abundant torque, the new engine is set to enhance the riding experience. Royal Enfield has also made significant strides in improving the gear shifting mechanism.

In terms of design, the motorcycle will feature a single-piece seat and spoked rims, exuding a classic appeal. The lighting elements will be borrowed from the Classic 350, ensuring a timeless look. The instrument cluster will maintain a simple layout, comprising an analogue speedometer accompanied by a compact digital readout for the fuel gauge.

The new Bullet 350 will share its chassis with the Classic 350 model, providing a sturdy foundation for the motorcycle. For a smooth ride, it will feature telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear for optimal suspension. Braking duties will be handled by a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear.

Additionally, Royal Enfield will offer variants with a rear disc brake option for customers who seek enhanced braking performance.

The Bullet 350 is expected to be an intriguing proposition in terms of pricing. Currently, the Hunter 350 is priced at ₹1.5 lakh, going up to ₹1.75 lakh, while the Classic 350 falls within the range of ₹1.93 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh, all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

However, there exists a gap between these two models, and the Bullet 350 is anticipated to fill that void, catering to customers looking for a mid-range option in the lineup.