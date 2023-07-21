Royal Enfield set to unveil new-gen Bullet 350 on August 30. All we know so far

Royal Enfield set to unveil new-gen Bullet 350 on August 30. All we know so far2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Royal Enfield is set to launch the new iteration of the Bullet 350 in India. The motorcycle will feature a 349cc engine, classic design, and improved gear shifting mechanism. It is expected to fill the gap between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350 in terms of pricing.
On the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.
