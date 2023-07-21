Royal Enfield set to unveil new-gen Bullet 350 on August 30. All we know so far

On the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.

