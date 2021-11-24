Royal Enfield showcased its SG 650 Concept motorcycle that was unveiled at EICMA 2021 recently. As the brand celebrates its 120 years of inception this new SG 650 Concept gives us a glimpse of what the future looks like for the motorcycle manufacturer. The newly unveiled SG 650 oozes new muscular design and heavy aesthetics to lure sports segment buyers. The 650 range joins the Royal Enfield existing range of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Design

Royal Enfield SG 650 keeps the retro feel and the new features for the advanced bikers. The bold and distinguishing headlamp is wrapped in aluminium frame with the branding of Royal Enfield in the middle of the lamp. The 650cc engine matches the muscular build of the bike. The fuel tank features the company’s graphic with chrome finish. The front disc brake compliments the front design element of SG 650. The motorcycle is equipped with dual digital console.

View Full Image Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept

The back gets the circular tail lamp which is common in Royal Enfield motorcycles. The dual tone motorcycle disc brake at the back too. The seat comes in leather finish. The muscular tyres compliment the heavy designing of SG 650 Concept.

Engine

Here is a close up look at the SG 650 Concept that was unveiled at EICMA 2021 recently.

Tell us what do you think about it in the comments below!#RoyalEnfield #PureMotorcycling #120yearsOfRoyalEnfield #EICMA2021 #SG650Concept pic.twitter.com/wszRJt5Rn1 — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 23, 2021

The SG 650 Concept generates 47 bhp of power and 52Nm of torque. The dual exhaust comes in all black design, the mudguard gets dual tone, the upper part is chrome and the rest is all black to match the theme of the motorcycle.

Availability

Royal Enfield has not confirmed anything on the India arrival but it is expected to hit the Indian roads next year soon.

