Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept unveiled at EICMA 2021. See details

Royal Enfield SG 650 keeps the retro feel and the new features for the advanced bikers. The bold and distinguishing headlamp is wrapped in aluminium frame with the branding of Royal Enfield in the middle of the lamp. The 650cc engine matches the muscular build of the bike. The fuel tank features the company’s graphic with chrome finish. The front disc brake compliments the front design element of SG 650. The motorcycle is equipped with dual digital console.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}