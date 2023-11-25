Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition unveiled: Only THESE people can buy it
The Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition is a special limited edition motorcycle from Royal Enfield, priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with select genuine accessories, an extended warranty, and RSA service. The production-spec version for the general public will be available in early 2024.
Royal Enfield unveiled the Shotgun 650 motorcycle at Motoverse 2023, expanding its 650 cc lineup, which already includes the Interceptor, Continental GT, and Super Meteor.
