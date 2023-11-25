Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition unveiled: Only THESE people can buy it

Livemint

The Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition is a special limited edition motorcycle from Royal Enfield, priced at 4.25 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with select genuine accessories, an extended warranty, and RSA service. The production-spec version for the general public will be available in early 2024.

The motorcycle boasts a distinctive color scheme, meticulously hand-painted to enhance its exclusivity, akin to the hand-done pin striping on the Bullet 350

Royal Enfield unveiled the Shotgun 650 motorcycle at Motoverse 2023, expanding its 650 cc lineup, which already includes the Interceptor, Continental GT, and Super Meteor.

According to HT Auto, the Motorverse Edition represents a unique variant of Royal Enfield's soon-to-be-released motorcycle, the Shotgun 650. Regrettably, access to the Shotgun 650 Motorverse is restricted to individuals who participated in the 2023 Motorverse event. A mere 25 individuals will be granted the opportunity to possess this exclusive edition, determined through a random draw.

The motorcycle boasts a distinctive color scheme, meticulously hand-painted to enhance its exclusivity, akin to the hand-done pin striping on the Bullet 350. Notably, the engine casing is presented in a glossy black finish, marking the first instance of such a design choice on a Royal Enfield.

As a special edition, the Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition is priced at 4.25 lakh ex-showroom. Commencing in January 2024, deliveries of the motorcycle will commence. Inclusive of this price, the motorcycle is furnished with select genuine accessories like bar-end mirrors and LED turn indicators. Additionally, the limited edition motorcycle will feature an extended warranty and RSA service.

The Shotgun 650 Motorverse Edition shares its engine with the Super Meteor 650. This entails a 648 cc parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crank, paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch. Nonetheless, Royal Enfield has emphasized that they will recalibrate the engine for the Shotgun 650, considering the distinct wheel sizes and altered weight of the motorcycle.

As per the publication, after observing the test mules of the motorcycle for an extended period, the manufacturer has officially stated that the production-spec version for the general public will be available for purchase early next year. However, the anticipated price is expected to be more moderate, likely falling between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

