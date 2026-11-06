Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun unveiled at EICMA 2026, only 100 units to be made globally

Royal Enfield has unveiled the limited-edition Shotgun 650 ‘Son of a Gun’ at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026. The special edition will be made with custom motorcycle maker Deus Ex Machina and will be available in only 100 units globally in 2027. This motorcycle is a one-off custom creation and features a whole host of styling, top-quality finishes, and accessories not seen anywhere else.

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The announcement comes as Royal Enfield celebrates its 125th anniversary. According to the company's official press release, the collaboration aims to highlight the creative possibilities of custom motorcycling. The limited-edition model will also come with an exclusive Royal Enfield x Deus souvenir jacket. The company has yet to release its pricing, bookings, or availability in India.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun: Design and styling The most notable feature of the special edition is its unique 3-tone paint job. It's made with a dark red, cream and gold theme and has exclusive Royal Enfield and Deus Ex Machina artwork on the fuel tank and body panels.

Other styling touches include piano-black engine covers, contrast-cut alloy wheels and specially finished side panels. A brown leather seat, embellished with embroidered Deus branding, along with matching brown handlebar grips, is also part of the package.

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The design was inspired by a single custom-built Shotgun 650 made in the collaboration, as mentioned in the press release issued by Royal Enfield in November.

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Shotgun 650 special edition gets exclusive accessories Along with each motorcycle, Royal Enfield will also be selling an exclusive Royal Enfield x Deus souvenir jacket. It is composed of stone-washed sateen fabric, and the typography is inspired by the heritage; the inner lining is custom-madeto reflect the motorcycle's paint scheme.

Deus Ex Machina also announced in their November 3 press release that the original one-off motorcycle was created and produced by their head builder, Jeremy Tagand, at Deus Camperdown.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun: Engine specifications The special edition still has the Royal Enfield's 650 Twin engine, as it is mechanically configured. The standard version of the Shotgun 650 features a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine with 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is fitted with a 13.8-litre fuel tank and a six-speed gearbox.

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No mechanical changes have been confirmed for the special version of the Royal Enfield. Its main changes are in its paintwork, graphics and custom finishes.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun: Production and availability Production of the Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun will take place in 2027, with only 100 units being made worldwide. The exclusive Deus collaboration jacket will be given with each motorcycle.

The company has not revealed the price, availability and market-wise allocation of the motorcycle. Availability in India is also yet to be confirmed.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.