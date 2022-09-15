Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 test mule spotted, may launch soon1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM IST
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon.
Listen to this article
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been spotted again. The bike is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon. Images of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, shared by AutoCar India, show the 650cc test mule having similarities with the Concept SG650. The upcoming bike will have an upright seating position with mid-set foot pegs and a taller seat.