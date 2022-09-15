Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been spotted again. The bike is inching closer to its production and may launch in India soon. Images of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, shared by AutoCar India, show the 650cc test mule having similarities with the Concept SG650. The upcoming bike will have an upright seating position with mid-set foot pegs and a taller seat.

Mirrors on the upcoming bike are standard yoke-mounted. The wheels feature the basic alloy design. Engine crash guard can be seen missing from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. The headlight, side panels, fuel tank and other elements remain unchanged as the Concept SG650.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to come powered by the Interceptor 650/Continental GT 650 – a 648cc parallel twin motor. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and will have an output of 47bhp and 52Nm.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle manufacturing company is reportedly planning to introduce the Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser in India soon. In the leaked images, Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser can be seen with a large, tear-drop shaped fuel tank. It may feature a triangular side panel with curved fenders. Another highlight is the position of the tail-light, indicators and the number plate holder which seems similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Stance of the motorcycle is long and low. The foot pegs are set forward. Rider seat is upright that holds on to a wide handlebar. Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser is expected to come powered by the same air and oil-cooled Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is claimed to deliver 47hp at 7,150rpm and 52Nm at 5,250rpm.