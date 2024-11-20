Royal Enfield has unveiled the Goan Classic 350 ahead of its launch on November 23, 2024. This bobber-styled motorcycle features a new look and unique elements, including tubeless spoke wheels and all-LED lighting, while retaining the Classic 350's core design and familiar engine specifications.

Royal Enfield has showcased its latest offering, the Goan Classic 350, ahead of its official launch on 23 November 2024. This bobber-styled motorcycle boasts a fresh look and unique features that set it apart in the brand's lineup.

The Goan Classic 350 retains the foundational underpinnings of the Classic 350 but introduces several distinctive styling elements (via HT Auto). These include a retro ape-styled handlebar, new colour schemes with bespoke graphics, a chopped exhaust, and all-LED lighting.

As per the publication, it becomes the first motorcycle on the J-Series platform to feature tubeless spoke wheels paired with striking white-walled tyres, enhancing both aesthetics and practicality.

While visually distinct, the Goan Classic 350 remains closely aligned with the Classic 350 in terms of dimensions. The motorcycle measures 2,130 mm in length, 825 mm in width (excluding mirrors), and 1,200 mm in height (also excluding mirrors). Its wheelbase spans 1,400 mm, complemented by a 43-degree steering lock for improved manoeuvrability.

Reportedly, the Goan Classic 350 is powered by the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, delivering 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This robust motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike features telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks for suspension duties, while braking is handled by ByBre units with dual-channel ABS, ensuring reliable stopping power.

The official pricing for the Goan Classic 350 will be revealed during Motoverse, Royal Enfield's annual motorcycle and music festival. The event promises to be a celebration of motorcycling culture, making it a fitting stage for the debut of this striking new model.

Royal Enfield continues to expand its offerings within the J-Series range, catering to enthusiasts seeking a blend of timeless design and modern engineering. The Goan Classic 350 is expected to appeal to riders drawn to its distinctive bobber aesthetic and the brand's heritage of crafting motorcycles with character.