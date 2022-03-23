Royal Enfield commenced deliveries of the 120th year Anniversary Limited Edition 650 Twin motorcycles - the specially designed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - to customers in India. Unveiled at EICMA 2021, these motorcycles are conceptualized and designed in celebration of Royal Enfield’s legacy of 120 years.

A total of only 480 units were produced and distributed across four regions with 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia, comprising 60 Continental GT 650s and 60 Interceptor INT 650s.

Royal Enfield sold 120 units of these limited edition motorcycles through an online flash sale in India in the month of December last year.

Over the last few years, the 650 Twin motorcycles have been instrumental in cementing the growth of Royal Enfield in global markets.

Designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams in the UK and in India, these limited edition Twin motorcycles come with a unique black-chrome colour scheme, complemented by blacked-out components with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes.

The motorcycles adorn hand-crafted, die-cast badge on the fuel tank and also bear the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. The motorcycles are equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors, amongst others, in a black disguise to complement the overall design.

The online flash sale that went live on December 6 last year, saw a very enthusiastic response from enthusiasts across the country with a whopping 17000+ registrations prior to the sale.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.