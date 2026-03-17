Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in mind? How much EMI to pay per month for this?

Since the time Royal Enfield has stepped up its effort to grab a chunk of the bigger bike segment, the motorcycle manufacturer has launched a plethora of models with 650 cc engines. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of them, which is a premium cruiser powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, designed for long-distance touring with a relaxed, feet-forward riding posture. Riders widely praise the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 for its smooth engine performance and high-quality fit and finish.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is priced between ₹402,965 and ₹436,685 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering the direct successor of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird is a 648 cc, parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch, producing 46.3 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm. It promises a claimed ARAI mileage of 23.7 kmpl to 25 kmpl.

Built on a steel tubular spine frame, the motorcycle is equipped with 43 mm upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. For braking duty, it gets 320 mm front and 300 mm rear discs, paired with a dual-channel ABS. It runs on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: How much EMI to pay per month?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (Celestial Blue) ₹ 436,685 ₹ 436,685 9.5% 12 months ₹ 38,290 ₹ 22,796 24 months ₹ 20,050 ₹ 44,519 36 months ₹ 13,988 ₹ 66,894

To calculate the monthly EMI payable to own the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, we have considered the pricing of the Celestial Blue coloured version of the model, which comes priced at ₹436,685 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.