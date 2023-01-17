Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in India, price starts at 3.49 lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on 650cc platform. It gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is now official in India. First unveiled at EICMA 2022 in November last year, the company has now revealed the price of motorbike in the country. The cruiser comes in three variants – Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. It comes with a starting price of ₹3,48,900 (ex-showroom) for the Astral model. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interstellar and Celestial variants of the motorbike are priced at ₹3,63,900 and ₹3,78,900, respectively.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on 650cc platform. It gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.
The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with the company’s own Tripper Navigation system mounted on the twin-pod instrument console. Users will also get features like Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging port as well with the bike.
The Super Meteor 650 has a total of 7 colour variants to choose from – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red, and Celestial Blue.
The chassis on the cruiser is a steel tubular spine frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties of the Super Meteor are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard.
The motorbike comes with a full-LED headlamp, an LED tail lamp and halogen rounded turn indicators. The motorcycle has a seat height of 740mm. It features split seat setup.
