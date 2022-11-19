Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings to begin soon: All details here

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was unveiled at the EICMA 2022 this month, now the company has showcased the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022. It is the company’s annual motorbike festival. Notably, only the prospective customers who visit the Rider Mania event can pre-book their Super Meteors 650 and the bookings have not commenced for all the customers at dealerships or online. However, the launch is expected to take place in January 2023.
According to Royal Enfield, this cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
The manufacturer has revealed that the Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and it is available in five colours which are Astral green, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Whereas the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and this bike will be available in two colour options which are Celestial Blue and Celestial Red.
Speaking of the engine, the Super Meteor 650 gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.
The chassis on the cruiser is a steel tubular spine frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties of the Super Meteor are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Meteor 650 is supported by an extensive ecosystem of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories which complement its touring capabilities. Some of the accessories that are on offer are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.
There is no information on what the prices will be. It is expected that the bike will be priced between ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).
