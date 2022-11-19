Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings to begin soon: All details here

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was unveiled at the EICMA 2022 this month, now the company has showcased the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022. It is the company’s annual motorbike festival. Notably, only the prospective customers who visit the Rider Mania event can pre-book their Super Meteors 650 and the bookings have not commenced for all the customers at dealerships or online. However, the launch is expected to take place in January 2023.

