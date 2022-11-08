Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 revealed: Details on cruiser!

Royal Enfield (RE) has taken the wraps off its Super Meteor 650, the most awaited bike of the year, at EICMA 2022. The latest generation cruiser is a RE’s flagship bike and it is likely to sit above the Continental GT 650. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is announced to be launched in India in the near future as the dealership training has been completed. According to the company, the cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
The manufacturer has revealed that the Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and it is available in five colours which are Astral green, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Whereas the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and this bike will be available in two colour options which are Celestial Blue and Celestial Red.
Speaking of the engine, the Super Meteor 650 gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.
The chassis on the cruiser is a steel tubular spine frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties of the Super Meteor are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Meteor is supported by an extensive ecosystem of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories which complement its touring capabilities. Some of the accessories that are on offer are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.
The cruiser from RE will be unveiled in India at Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania later in November 2022 and currently, there is no information on what the prices will be. It is expected that the bike will be priced between ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).
