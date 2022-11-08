Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 revealed: Details on cruiser!

Royal Enfield (RE) has taken the wraps off its Super Meteor 650, the most awaited bike of the year, at EICMA 2022. The latest generation cruiser is a RE’s flagship bike and it is likely to sit above the Continental GT 650. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is announced to be launched in India in the near future as the dealership training has been completed. According to the company, the cruiser comes in two models - The Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

