Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased again: Here’s what we know so far

The Super Meteor 650 cruiser will also get a LED headlamp which is the same unit that is found on the SG650 concept. The design still comprises retro elements and it will have plenty of accessories to choose from. Speaking of the chassis, the bike can also be a beefed-up version of the chassis from the Meteor 350 or it could be a new one. The bike is likely to weigh 80 kg more than the current 650 Twins.