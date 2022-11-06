Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased again: Here’s what we know so far

Royal Enfield has again teased its most awaited bike of the year Super Meteor 650. The bike is expected to be showcased at EICMA 2022 on November 08, 2022. This time the teaser shows the rear side of the alleged Super Meteor against an illuminated background, providing a clear view of the back side. The bike has received a LED tail lamp which is also found on the Meteor 350.
The cruiser gets the twin exhausts and split seats while the handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruise with comfort. The bike is likely to be launched by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a cruise bike. It will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. The bike will share the engine with the 650 twins, which is a 648cc, fuel-injected , four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled. Notably, the engine is capable of producing a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. Transmission duties will be done by a six-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch.
The ongoing twin-engine is popular for its smoothness, torque power delivery and can sustain triple-digit speeds effortlessly. However, it is likely that Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser.
The Super Meteor 650 cruiser will also get a LED headlamp which is the same unit that is found on the SG650 concept. The design still comprises retro elements and it will have plenty of accessories to choose from. Speaking of the chassis, the bike can also be a beefed-up version of the chassis from the Meteor 350 or it could be a new one. The bike is likely to weigh 80 kg more than the current 650 Twins.
The switch gear is also borrowed from the new motorbikes based on the J-platform. Then there is the instrument cluster which is also the same one found on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. The Tripper Navigation system is also visible in the teaser.
