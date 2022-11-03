Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased; this is when the bike will be unveiled

As seen in the trailer, only the rear of the bike is visible. It gets a LED tail lamp which is the same unit found on the Meteor 350. There are twin exhausts and split seats. The wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruiser comfortably. The switch gear is also borrowed from the new motorbikes based on the J-platform. Then there is the instrument cluster which is also the same one found on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. The Tripper Navigation system is also visible in the teaser.