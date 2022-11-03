Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased; this is when the bike will be unveiled

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been in the news for some time now. The company is also reported to add several new motorbikes into its cruiser bikes line-up. Now, Royal Enfield has teased the unveiling date of its upcoming Super Meteor 650. Reportedly, it is in development and showcased at EICMA 2022 on November 08, 2022.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been in the news for some time now. The company is also reported to add several new motorbikes into its cruiser bikes line-up. Now, Royal Enfield has teased the unveiling date of its upcoming Super Meteor 650. Reportedly, it is in development and showcased at EICMA 2022 on November 08, 2022.
According to a report, the dealership training for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is already conducted by the bike maker. This motorbike is expected to launch in December this year or January 2023.
According to a report, the dealership training for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is already conducted by the bike maker. This motorbike is expected to launch in December this year or January 2023.
The much anticipated bike of the year Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle and it will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. The bike is expected to share the same engine as 650 Twins of Royal Enfield. So, it will be a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor which is air-cooled.
The much anticipated bike of the year Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle and it will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. The bike is expected to share the same engine as 650 Twins of Royal Enfield. So, it will be a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor which is air-cooled.
The engine is capable enough of producing a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit which gets slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the cruiser. But the engine in its current state is known for its smoothness, torquey power delivery and it can sustain triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat.
The engine is capable enough of producing a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit which gets slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the cruiser. But the engine in its current state is known for its smoothness, torquey power delivery and it can sustain triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat.
As seen in the trailer, only the rear of the bike is visible. It gets a LED tail lamp which is the same unit found on the Meteor 350. There are twin exhausts and split seats. The wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruiser comfortably. The switch gear is also borrowed from the new motorbikes based on the J-platform. Then there is the instrument cluster which is also the same one found on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. The Tripper Navigation system is also visible in the teaser.
As seen in the trailer, only the rear of the bike is visible. It gets a LED tail lamp which is the same unit found on the Meteor 350. There are twin exhausts and split seats. The wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruiser comfortably. The switch gear is also borrowed from the new motorbikes based on the J-platform. Then there is the instrument cluster which is also the same one found on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. The Tripper Navigation system is also visible in the teaser.
The Royal Enfield bike will get a LED headlamp which is the same unit found on the SG650 concept. The design still gives a retro elements feel and there will be plenty of accessories to choose from.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The Royal Enfield bike will get a LED headlamp which is the same unit found on the SG650 concept. The design still gives a retro elements feel and there will be plenty of accessories to choose from.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.