Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Clash of the cruisers

Royal Enfield fans eagerly awaited the launch of their newest flagship model, the Super Meteor 650. As the most premium product ever built by Royal Enfield, it has been highly anticipated. In the Indian market, there aren't many options for middleweight cruisers. One of the key competitors to the Super Meteor 650 is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. Let's take a closer look at these two bikes and see how they stack up against each other.

With a starting price of ₹3.49 lakh and a high-end price of ₹3.79 lakh, the Super Meteor offers an affordable option for those looking for a middleweight cruiser. Meanwhile, the Vulcan S comes with a significantly higher price tag of ₹6.40 lakh, making it a much more expensive option than the Super Meteor 650. It is important to note that all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The Vulcan S features a liquid-cooled engine that generates 59.94 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque output of 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. It also comes with a 6-speed gearbox. (KAWASAKI)

The design of the Super Meteor 650 is reminiscent of classic American cruisers with a circular LED headlamp, chrome accents, teardrop fuel tank, tall windscreen (on some models), backrest (on some models), and a low-slung seat. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Vulcan S boasts a power cruiser aesthetic with a wide, up-swept handlebar, low seat height, and modern design language distinct from the Super Meteor 650.

Under the hood, the Super Meteor 650 shares the same air-oil cooled engine as its siblings, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, the engine has been specifically retuned to handle the additional weight of the Super Meteor. Additionally, the gearing has been shortened to complement the cruising nature of the motorcycle. The powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox to provide smooth and effortless gear shifts.

The Vulcan S, in contrast, features a liquid-cooled engine that generates 59.94 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque output of 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. It also comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

While the Super Meteor 650 comes with modern features like an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a Tripper Navigation system, hazard lights and a USB port, the Vulcan S offers an analogue tachometer and a digital instrument cluster.