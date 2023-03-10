Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Clash of the cruisers

Royal Enfield fans eagerly awaited the launch of their newest flagship model, the Super Meteor 650. As the most premium product ever built by Royal Enfield, it has been highly anticipated. In the Indian market, there aren't many options for middleweight cruisers. One of the key competitors to the Super Meteor 650 is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. Let's take a closer look at these two bikes and see how they stack up against each other.

