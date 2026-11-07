Royal Enfield takes Flying Flea electric motorcycle to Chennai, plans 14 sales and service touchpoints

Royal Enfield has expanded its electric mobility brand Flying Flea to Chennai, making the city the fourth Indian market for the brand after Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The company plans to establish 14 customer touchpoints across Chennai, including two company-operated stores and 12 outlets alongside existing Royal Enfield dealerships. The expansion will take Flying Flea's planned retail and service network to 40 locations across four cities.

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The move marks another step in Royal Enfield's efforts to build a dedicated sales and after-sales network for its electric motorcycle business as it looks to widen the reach of its first production electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.

Where will Flying Flea outlets be located in Chennai? The two company-operated Flying Flea stores will be located in OMR and Adyar.

The remaining 12 outlets will operate through Royal Enfield's existing dealership network, extending the brand's presence to areas such as Anna Nagar, Tambaram, Pallikaranai, Avadi, Tondiarpet and Nandanam.

The network will allow prospective buyers to explore the motorcycle and arrange test rides, while also providing access to after-sales services.

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Royal Enfield has identified 11 service centres across Chennai, supported by dedicated technical teams for routine maintenance and customer assistance. Every Flying Flea C6 will also come with 24x7 roadside assistance.

Flying Flea's retail network across India Chennai is the fourth market to receive Flying Flea's retail and service network. The brand currently has 12 sales and service locations in Bengaluru, four in Hyderabad and 10 in Pune.

With the addition of 14 touchpoints in Chennai, the planned network will expand to 40 locations across the four cities.

The company is combining dedicated Flying Flea stores with existing Royal Enfield dealerships instead of depending entirely on standalone outlets. This approach allows it to use its established retail and service infrastructure while building a separate identity for its electric mobility brand.

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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Price and battery subscription option The Flying Flea C6 is currently the brand's only production motorcycle. It is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Buyers can also opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which brings the initial vehicle price down to ₹1.99 lakh.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 unveiled with cruise control, tubeless spoke wheels

Under the BaaS arrangement, the battery is offered separately through a subscription model, reducing the upfront purchase cost by ₹80,000. However, buyers will need to factor in the recurring subscription charges when assessing the overall cost of ownership.

The motorcycle is available in three colour options: Storm Black, Flea Green and Parachute White.

Flying Flea C6: Design and key features The C6 draws inspiration from Royal Enfield's lightweight Flying Flea motorcycles of the 1940s.

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Its design features a circular LED headlamp, slim bodywork, an exposed forged-aluminium frame and an aluminium girder front fork.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle debuts in Europe, UK

The battery assembly is housed in a magnesium enclosure beneath the tank-like upper section, while the narrow rear bodywork and exposed structural elements give the motorcycle a distinct appearance.

With its Chennai expansion, Royal Enfield is taking Flying Flea beyond its initial markets and building the retail and service infrastructure needed to support its electric motorcycle ambitions.

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