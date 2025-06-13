Royal Enfield teases new Himalayan 750 and electric variant: What to expect

Royal Enfield has officially teased two new adventure motorcycles—an upsized version of the Himalayan and its electric counterpart—marking the first formal reveal of the larger-capacity Himalayan, reported HT Auto. Both motorcycles were recently taken to Khardung La in Ladakh, one of the highest motorable passes in the world at 18,380 feet, for high-altitude testing.

Himalayan 750: Bigger Engine, Touring Focus While the electric version has made previous appearances at EICMA in 2023 and 2024, this marks the debut of the new, larger-capacity Himalayan in a semi-camouflaged prototype form. Despite the bodywork being largely concealed, key design cues and mechanical elements are visible.

Reportedly, the motorcycle could retain a familiar Royal Enfield silhouette, complete with a conventional front mudguard and an LED headlamp similar to those on other recent models. A windscreen has been added, presumably for improved rider comfort on long-distance rides. Crash guards around the fuel tank—suitable for mounting luggage—remain part of the design.

Mechanically, the test mule features upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Whether these offer adjustability is currently unknown. The bike could run on spoked wheels, with a 19-inch unit at the front, suggesting a road-biased adventure tourer rather than a hardcore off-roader. Tubeless spoke rims were not seen on the prototype, though such options may be included at launch. Alloy wheels may also be offered as part of the line-up.

Royal Enfield appears to have increased the engine displacement from 650 cc to an estimated 750 cc. Output figures have not been confirmed, but the power is expected to be in the region of 55 bhp. Visual differences include a redesigned engine casing, an updated radiator, and an all-new upswept exhaust system—different from the one used on the Interceptor 650.

Himalayan Electric: Evolving from Concept to Production The Himalayan Electric, first introduced as a concept at EICMA, also made its way to Khardung La for testing. The original concept focused heavily on sustainable materials, featuring flax fibre bodywork and a bespoke battery pack. The production-intent version, however, shows several key differences.

As per the report, the prototype sports a new aluminium frame configuration—including the main frame, subframe, and swingarm—departing from the brand’s typical steel cradle frame. These structural changes are more in line with volume manufacturing while maintaining some of the conceptual design language. The battery housing has also been revised and may now use magnesium alloy materials, possibly inspired by the lightweight construction of the wartime Royal Enfield Flying Flea.

Notably, the new version has done away with the beak-style front fender, opting instead for a taller windscreen. The seat is a single-piece unit that flows into a mock fuel tank—likely housing electrical components. A full LED lighting system has been installed, including a projector headlamp and a taillight unit similar to the Himalayan 450’s.