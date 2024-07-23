Royal Enfield to expand 650 cc lineup with new Interceptor Bear 650 Scrambler: Report
Royal Enfield plans to expand its 650 cc motorcycle range with a new scrambler model, likely the Interceptor Bear 650. The bike is expected to share the Interceptor 650 platform and feature unique design elements like rear springs, front forks, and LED lighting.
Royal Enfield is reportedly gearing up to enhance its 650 cc motorcycle range by introducing a new scrambler model, potentially named the Interceptor Bear 650. This new bike could set to build upon the popular Interceptor 650 platform. Speculation suggests that Royal Enfield might unveil the Interceptor Bear 650 at the Motoverse event later this year.