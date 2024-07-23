Royal Enfield plans to expand its 650 cc motorcycle range with a new scrambler model, likely the Interceptor Bear 650. The bike is expected to share the Interceptor 650 platform and feature unique design elements like rear springs, front forks, and LED lighting.

Royal Enfield is reportedly gearing up to enhance its 650 cc motorcycle range by introducing a new scrambler model, potentially named the Interceptor Bear 650. This new bike could set to build upon the popular Interceptor 650 platform. Speculation suggests that Royal Enfield might unveil the Interceptor Bear 650 at the Motoverse event later this year.

According to a report by HT Auto, a design patent filed by Royal Enfield for the Interceptor Bear 650 reveals that it will utilize the same chassis as the Interceptor 650. However, the scrambler will likely feature distinct rear springs with increased travel and upside-down front forks. The bike may receive a fine-tuned suspension setup. As a scrambler, the motorcycle will sport spoked wheels paired with dual-purpose tires.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Moreover, the report adds that the Bear 650 could borrow its LED headlamp from other 650 cc models in the Royal Enfield lineup, which may not provide the best nighttime illumination. The turn indicators will be LED and resemble those on the Himalayan 450, but the Bear 650 will feature a separate circular LED tail lamp, unlike the integrated turn indicators and tail lamp of the Himalayan 450. The bodywork is expected to be minimalistic, with a new side panel design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Interceptor Bear 650 is anticipated to be powered by the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine found in the Interceptor 650, delivering approximately 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Bear 650 may feature a different sprocket size. Additionally, it will have a new single-sided exhaust system, which, while possibly reducing the visual impact compared to the dual exhaust setup, should significantly cut down the weight, as the current dual exhausts weigh nearly 10 kg.

This anticipated model is likely to capture the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts, adding a new dimension to Royal Enfield's 650 cc lineup.

