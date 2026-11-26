Royal Enfield will invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next seven years to expand its electric vehicle (EV) operations, upgrade technology and strengthen manufacturing capabilities. The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to allow for investment.
₹ 2.79 Lakhs
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
₹ 74,990
₹ 49,990
₹ 72,910
₹ 99,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
The investment will be used to strengthen the company's electric mobility ecosystem and increase its engineering and production capacities. The proposed expansion is expected to generate up to 500 direct and indirect jobs in the state. The announcement also represents the fourth major investment pledge by Royal Enfield in Tamil Nadu, where the company already has a strong manufacturing and research base.
The planned investment of ₹1,000 crore will be used for developing electric vehicle products, upgrading technologies and manufacturing facilities. Tamil Nadu remains Royal Enfield's main operating area with four manufacturing plants; the head office and technical centre are also in the state.
The company's electric mobility sub-brand, Flying Flea, additionally has an EV advancement lab and manufacturing unit at Vallam Vadagal. With this latest investment, Royal Enfield's electric vehicle portfolio is anticipated to become stronger.
B. Govindarajan, the chief executive officer and managing director of Royal Enfield and its parent company Eicher Motors, commenting on the development, said Tamil Nadu would continue to be a vital part of the brand's engineering and manufacturing plans. He pointed out the significance of the state as the company expands its electric mobility activities and builds local skills.
The latest pledge follows Eicher Motors' announcement in February 2026to expand its plant in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, by investing ₹958 crore in a brownfield project. The earlier announcement said that the expansion will increase the company's total annual motorcycle production capacity to 20 lakh units.
With the MoU, Royal Enfield has inked its fourth significant investment pact with the Tamil Nadu government. The company signed investment agreements with the state in May 2012, January 2019 and January 2024.