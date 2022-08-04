Royal Enfield to launch its Hunter 350 in India: Here's expected price, specs

The most awaited bike of the year Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on August 07, 2022 in India at an expected price of Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
As Royal Enfield’s customers were eagerly waiting for its upcoming Hunter 350, there is good news for them. According to a teaser dropped by the automaker, the most awaited bike of the year Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on August 07, 2022 in India.
The leaked shots of the bike reveal that there will be multiple variants of the Hunter 350. Reportedly, the variants of this bike will be called Metro, Retro and Metro Rebel.
Talking about the prices, it is expected that the Hunter 350 to be placed somewhere in the brackets between Rs.1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is believed that the upcoming bike from Royal Enfield will come with spoked wheels with tube-type tyres, rear drum brake, halogen turn indicators, and single-channel ABS. Most likely, the higher variants of the bike would have LED turn indicators, dual-channel ABS, and alloy wheels.
There is also a possibility that the LED turn indicators are offered as an official accessory by the bike manufacturer. These all new upcoming bike variants might also have a difference in the paint schemes. As a special accessory, the bike seems to also have a Tripper navigation system.
As per the leaked shots, the engine of Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 will be the same 349 cc,single-cylinder- with a long-stroke unit that gets air-cooling. Additionally, it has a capacity to produce 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike will be powered by a five-speed gearbox. Though, the automaker might change the tuning of the engine with respect to suit the characteristics of the upcoming bike.
Moreover, the exhaust and engine seem to be finished in black. The bike might have the same engine but it can come with a new exhaust system. According to a report, the bike measures 2,055 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1,055 mm in height.
Talking about the wheelbase, this bike is expected to have a wheelbase of 1,370 mm which is shorter than the evergreen Classic 350 and Meteor 350. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be a good handler considering the fact that it weighs less than other Royal Enfield bikes based on J-platform.
