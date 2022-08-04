Royal Enfield to launch its Hunter 350 in India: Here's expected price, specs

As per the leaked shots, the engine of Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 will be the same 349 cc,single-cylinder- with a long-stroke unit that gets air-cooling. Additionally, it has a capacity to produce 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike will be powered by a five-speed gearbox. Though, the automaker might change the tuning of the engine with respect to suit the characteristics of the upcoming bike.

