Royal Enfield is ready to launch a wide range of new bikes in the present fiscal year. The company had earlier announced that they will be launching a new model every quarter. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the raging second wave in India, the company had to rejig their launch schedule.

In a recent statement made to analysts, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari claimed that the company has many exciting products in the works. He went on to announce that Royal Enfield will introduce the highest number of new models the company has ever launched in a fiscal.

Dasari claimed that some 'very big models' are to be announced this fiscal year. He did not specify which models or types of bikes that will be introduced but he did confirm that the company will stick to the prior plan of introducing a new model every quarter.

Here are some of the potential Royal Enfield bikes that may be launched soon:

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted numerous times ahead of the launch and this could be the first bike that will be introduced by the Chennai-based bike manufacturer. The Classic 350 will get the new tripper navigation that made its debut with Meteor 350. Another element that will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 is the engine. The new Classic 350 get a 349cc, fuel-injected engine which will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine puts out 20.2 bhp of power and 27Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Hunter

India is witnessing growing popularity for scrambler-like bikes and Royal Enfield doesn't want to miss this trend. The company is expected to launch a 350cc bike called Hunter that will come with design elements that belong to a scrambler. The bike is expected to go against Honda CB 350 RS and Jawa 42. The bike is expected to launch later this year.

Royal Enfield Shotgun

The first 650cc engine bike in this list, the Royal Enfield Shotgun will be a cruiser that borrows its powertrain from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The parallel-twin engine will put out 47.65 PS power and 52 Nm of torque. The new Shotgun is expected to be introduced with a low seat height that will enable a straight seating posture, typical to cruisers.

Royal Enfield Scram

As the name suggests, this will be another Scrambler introduced by Royal Enfield. However, this new bike will be introduced with the 650cc powertrain that currently powers the RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. There's not much to go about in the design department of the bike but the new Royal Enfield Scram is expected to get some off-roading capabilities, owing to its scrambler nature.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.