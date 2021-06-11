Royal Enfield to launch some 'very big models' this fiscal year. What to expect

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted numerous times ahead of the launch and this could be the first bike that will be introduced by the Chennai-based bike manufacturer. The Classic 350 will get the new tripper navigation that made its debut with Meteor 350. Another element that will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 is the engine. The new Classic 350 get a 349cc, fuel-injected engine which will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine puts out 20.2 bhp of power and 27Nm of torque.