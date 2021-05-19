The defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has revealed that it has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models that the company builds and sells. According to a statement released by the company, the defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has revealed that it has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models that the company builds and sells. According to a statement released by the company, the defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

In order to fix the issue and as a precautionary measure, the company has announced that it will undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period. Further, Royal Enfield claims that the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period.

The company will be calling in close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models. Of these, the company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company claims that these motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. Royal Enfield estimates that less than 10% of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.

This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia between the respective time periods mentioned above.

The company has also assured that their service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, the mid-sized motorcycle maker shut down its two manufacturing facilities between May 13-16 in order to safeguard its employees amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.