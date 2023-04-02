Royal Enfield to setup assembly operations in Nepal, Bangladesh: CEO B Govindarajan2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- Royal Enfield is present in over 40 countries in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250cc to 750cc.
Royal Enfield has announced to setup assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh in order to expand its global footprints. The company is present in over 40 countries in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250cc to 750cc. It is banking on its existing products and "a slew of new products lined up" to enhance its share in the markets and segments it is present.
